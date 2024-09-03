Houston police search for suspect wanted for killing deputy driving to work

Authorities say the deputy was shot multiple times behind the wheel of his SUV while stopped at an intersection. The suspect got out of a vehicle, walked up to the deputy and opened fire, police said.

September 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live