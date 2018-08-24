-
Now Playing: Security guard opens fire on manager at business he was guarding: Police
-
Now Playing: Security Guard Arrested in Alleged Assault of Transgender Woman
-
Now Playing: Blind rower's journey from California to Hawaii stalled due to Hurricane Lane
-
Now Playing: 'Celebration of Life' services planned for Aretha Franklin
-
Now Playing: Fiery crash on Los Angeles highway
-
Now Playing: Houston security guard loses job for not aiding police officer with arrest
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane targets the Hawaiian Islands
-
Now Playing: Trump Organization CFO granted immunity by federal prosecutors
-
Now Playing: Texas man arrested for shooting at female motorists
-
Now Playing: Former CDC director turns himself in to authorities on groping charges
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane moves closer to Hawaii
-
Now Playing: 2 men in Florida are arrested for passing out with kids in the back seat
-
Now Playing: Missing diver who spent entire night lost at sea had 'will to survive,' officials say
-
Now Playing: Sen. John McCain discontinues cancer treatment
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane churns towards Hawaiian Islands
-
Now Playing: Chicago principal changes dress code in attempt to curb sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Woman poses as deputy to break boyfriend out of Arkansas jail
-
Now Playing: More details in the investigation into Iowa student's slaying
-
Now Playing: Former CDC director accused of groping woman in New York: Officials
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii