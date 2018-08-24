Houston security guard loses job for not aiding police officer with arrest

More
The officer asked for help as a suspect grabbed for his gun, the security guard chose to record the struggle instead of helping.
1:16 | 08/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Houston security guard loses job for not aiding police officer with arrest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57389493,"title":"Houston security guard loses job for not aiding police officer with arrest","duration":"1:16","description":"The officer asked for help as a suspect grabbed for his gun, the security guard chose to record the struggle instead of helping.","url":"/WNT/video/houston-security-guard-loses-job-aiding-police-officer-57389493","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.