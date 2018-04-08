Hundreds of demonstrators and counter protestors filled the streets of Portland, Oreg

More
The far-right group Patriot's Prayer held a rally in support of Trump and drew a larger crowd of Trump non-supporters.
1:47 | 08/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds of demonstrators and counter protestors filled the streets of Portland, Oreg

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57036449,"title":"Hundreds of demonstrators and counter protestors filled the streets of Portland, Oreg","duration":"1:47","description":"The far-right group Patriot's Prayer held a rally in support of Trump and drew a larger crowd of Trump non-supporters.","url":"/WNT/video/hundreds-demonstrators-counter-protestors-filled-streets-portland-oregon-57036449","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.