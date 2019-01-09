Transcript for Hurricane Dorian tears through parts of the Bahamas

We begin with the relentless threat from hurricane Dorian, rapidly strengthening over the past 24 hours to a category 5 storm. Striking the Bahamas with 185-mile-per-hour winds. Now heading towards the U.S. Mainland. It's still churning over parts of the Bahamas. Just 150 miles from the Florida coast. Slamming ashore in the northern Bahamas, the most powerful storm ever recorded to strike the island nation. Flooded streets trapping people inside their homes. The first images of the damage just coming in. Power and communications are gone. Tonight, hurricane Dorian is now heading towards the U.S. Mainland. But its impact in the Bahamas showing just how dangerous it can be. Marcus Moore is there. Reporter: Tonight, hurricane Dorian tearing across parts of the Bahamas. The powerful category 5 storm pummeling the abaco islands with relentless rain and that damaging wind. You can see what it's doing here and off in the distance, those waves crashing against the pier. Officials fear that this storm will leave catastrophic damage here in this part of the islands. The eye of the storm passing right through the abaco islands. Intense gusts continuing. The wind so strong we had to take cover inside. I don't know how well you can see it, but I want you to listen to the wind and the howl of the wind as it goes by. Look at that. Those are the wind gusts that we have seen and that officials have warned about. The whole roof came off. Reporter: Roofs ripped away and the power knocked out. We've seen large pieces of debris flying in the other direction. All right. And looks like we've just lost power. Dorian, the second strongest storm ever recorded in the atlantic. Jenise Fernandez with Miami station WPLG also at the same hotel. We rode out the storm in the bunker room. We had to hold onto the door for about ten minutes because if we let go, it would've blown off. Reporter: Americans stuck on this island sending us these videos. It's a little scary. Some of the roof pieces blowing off, but no structure yet. Reporter: The storm moving slowly across the region. Everyone, please pray for us. Please, my baby is only four months old. Please pray for us. Reporter: The aftermath, devastating. We need help. Please, someone, please come help us. Reporter: Some of the homes here vulnerable to the relentless winds. Now, the wait to see what Dorian has left behind of parts of this island nation. Marcus, still riding out the monster storm. Communications are still very difficult tonight, as you can imagine and as you saw, but he just called in this latest update. Reporter: I've seen utter devastation here. We're surrounded by water with no way out. The storm surge taking over. Absolute devastation. There really are no words. It's pure hell here. We've also seen astonishing moments, people were swimming to safety. We've been hearing the category 5 will have devastating winds, and the experts and officials were right. Marcus Moore and his team

