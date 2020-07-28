Hurricane Hana wreaks havoc on Mexico, Texas as new storm churns

The deadly storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane over the weekend, flooding a hospital maternity ward and leaving thousands in South Texas without power.
1:46 | 07/28/20

