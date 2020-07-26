Transcript for Hurricane Hanna makes landfall south of Corpus Christi

We begin tonight tracking two dangerous storms as we come on the air. After hitting the Texas coast as a category 1 hurricane, Hanna pushing deeper inland. And hurricane Douglas approaching Hawaii at this hour. Hanna making landfall with up to 90-mile-an-hour winds. The first atlantic hurricane of the season damaging homes. Flooding streets. The area, one of the hardest-hit parts of the state for covid-19. In the pacific, hurricane Douglas is dangerously close to Hawaii. Residents lining up outside of shelters. Bracing for flooding, rains, and strong winds. Rob Marciano is in Texas tonight to lead us off. Reporter: Tonight, Hanna continuing to batter south Texas, with flooding rain and widespread power outages. The hurricane roaring ashore as a powerful category 1 storm. We're in the eye of hurricane Hanna which is making landfall right now on the coast of south Texas with 90-mile-per-hour winds. This semi, swaying dangerously before being blown over onto the side of the road by the high winds. Port Mansfield hit hard. The damaging winds shredding roofs from houses and tearing structures in half. Trees toppled over, blocking roads, ripping down utility lines and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. In Corpus Christi, first responders rescuing three people at the height of the storm, after the boat they live on started sinking. The relentless rain inundating the Rio grande valley, flooding highways and roads. Rain totals toppg ten inches, leaving cars submerged or stranded. Just look at the damage from this storm surge. Far greater than a typical category 1 storm. This iconic stretch of beach, its boardwalk, and parking lot ripped apart. This concrete historic pier torn up. The other end of it, over 100 feet of it, ripped into the gulf of Mexico. Far worse than a category 1, you would think. Well, the storm surge anyhow. The storm surge is what it's all about, look how much beach we lost. We had a beautiful beach. Rob, we just saw the effects of the storm surge. You're tracking the remnants of Hanna, but also a state of emergency with Douglas is bearing down on Hawaii. Reporter: It's a double whammy for two states. Hanna, the large, slow-moving system, we're not quite done with it. Tornado watch up for all of south Texas until 10:00 P.M. Tonight. Douglas remains on track for raking maui, targeting oahu. Holding strength at 85 miles per bringing damaging winds, destructive surf, and flash flooding. A slight shift to the south would bring a crushing, rare hit to Hawaii and Honolulu. A rough day and night ahead for our 50th state. Rob, thank you. Tonight's other major headlines, the coronavirus hitting a new milestone. More than 16 million cases

