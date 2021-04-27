Ice cream shop designed for workers with special needs to succeed

The ice cream shop, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, first employed 16 to 31 employees with disabilities in Dallas. Now, the shop is spreading across the U.S. to hire even more.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live