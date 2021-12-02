Ice storm causes deadly crashes

In Fort Worth, Texas, at least six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized after more than 100 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash with temperatures below freezing.
2:22 | 02/12/21

