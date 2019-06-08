Iconic retailer Barneys New York filing of bankruptcy

More
The company plans to close 15 of its 22 stores across the U.S.; the flagship store in New York City will be among those that will stay open.
0:16 | 08/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iconic retailer Barneys New York filing of bankruptcy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"The company plans to close 15 of its 22 stores across the U.S.; the flagship store in New York City will be among those that will stay open.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64814695","title":"Iconic retailer Barneys New York filing of bankruptcy","url":"/WNT/video/iconic-retailer-barneys-york-filing-bankruptcy-64814695"}