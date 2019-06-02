Transcript for Icy storm moves east, leaving thousands without power in Midwest

In the meantime, we are tracking a dangerous and deadly storm moving across the country at this hour. 78 million Americans uer weather alerts tonight. 27 states from Utah straight across to the northeast. It's been rough driving for commuters in Minneapolis over the last 24 hours. Ice storm warnings in the center of the country. A coating of ice on this car in Michigan there. This school bus sliding on ice in Kansas City today. Three students were slightly injured. Tonight, that track, as the system now moves east, and here's meteorologist rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight, thousands without power in the midwest. Vehicle after vehicle sliding off the roads, as an icy winter storm moves east. Obviously, you can see my car. A lot of ice. I was not prepared for it. Reporter: In Kansas City, terrifying moments as a school bus slides out of control. Three middle school students taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Mounds of broken-up ice jamming rivers and flooding neighborhoods, prompting evacuations from Portland, Michigan, to Wilmington, Illinois. It's scary, we've been down here 12 years and this is the first time we've really watched it break up. Reporter: The storm turning deadly on the roads of Minnesota and Utah, where as much as five feet of snow has fallen in 72 hours. Very heavy snow overnight. Th morning, the first plow run clearing about 18 inches. It's been snowing ever since. Reporter: The heavy equipment struggling to keep the roads clear as avalanche warnings remain up tonight. All right, what a scene, it's moving east tonight. Let's get to rob who has the track for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. Several waves of messy weather coming, as this storm gets into the plains tonight. Look at the alerts that are up. We have flood watches posted, in the cold sector, blizzard warnings and ice storm warnings, as well. The threat for severe storms tonight, Texas into Tennessee. Kansas City, I think you're going to see an icy commute. The ice will pile up there as this low intensifies, as will the snow across Wisconsin and Minnesota. The heavy rain across the Ohio river valley where the rivers there are swollen, that gets into the northeast for on and off rain here into Friday. Right now, as you can see, David, the rain is on. Yeah, wet night in New York. All right, rob, thank you.

