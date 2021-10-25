Identity of the 6th victim confirmed in deadly Christmas parade

Victim Jackson Sparks was 8 years old when he died from the injuries he sustained after an SUV drove through a Christmas parade on Sunday. He is the sixth confirmed death.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live