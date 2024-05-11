IDF orders 300,000 Palestinians to evacuate Rafah

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are being ordered to leave the city of Rafah in southern Gaza as the Israeli army prepares to expand its ground operations.

May 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live