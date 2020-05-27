New images released of suspect wanted in 2 murders, kidnapping

Surveillance video shows Peter Manfredonia at a convenience store in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
05/27/20

Comments
New images released of suspect wanted in 2 murders, kidnapping
Be urgent manhunt tonight in new surveillance now with suspected killer college student from Connecticut. Authorities releasing surveillance of Peter meant for Tony at a convenience store and chambers were Pennsylvania. He's wanted for two murders and kidnapping authorities he believed he then took him over to Hagerstown Maryland US marshals have joined the search tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

