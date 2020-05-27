Transcript for New images released of suspect wanted in 2 murders, kidnapping

Be urgent manhunt tonight in new surveillance now with suspected killer college student from Connecticut. Authorities releasing surveillance of Peter meant for Tony at a convenience store and chambers were Pennsylvania. He's wanted for two murders and kidnapping authorities he believed he then took him over to Hagerstown Maryland US marshals have joined the search tonight.

