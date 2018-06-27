Transcript for Immigration crisis involving separated families gets more complicated

to breaking developments involving immigration, that flash point on the border. Just moments ago, the government now announcing an investigation into conditions at shelters for migrant children who have been separated from their parents. This all comes after a federal judge in the last 24 hours ordered that authorities now reunite more than 2,000 children with their parents. ABC's chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas asking the head of border patrol, can they make the deadline? Reporter: In the skies over Arizona, customs and border protection closing in on an alleged human smuggler and a woman traveling with him. We're about 5,000 feet in the air right now, eight miles from the border. It is triple-digit hot down there on the valley, and cbp says they've spotted a man in camouflage, the other, a female dressed in red, and they have climbed to the top of the mountain. Today, we saw up close the daunting challenge to patrol the border and the extreme dangers to illegally. And tonight, a growing immigration crisis involving separated families getting even more complicated. A federal judge ordering the government to reunite more than 2,000 children with their parents within 30 days, children under 5 within 14 days. Do you think the federal government is going to make that deadline? I think they're going to work really hard at it. We respond to court orders, obviously. My counterparts at health and human services and I.C.E. Have been working this issue to connect families. Reporter: Just yesterday, the secretary of health and human services grilled by senators. It sure doesn't line up with the first-hand accounts of parents that I hear from who desperately want to know where their kids are. There is no reason why any parent would not know where their child is located. I could, at the stroke of -- at keystrokes, I've sat on the O.R.R. Portal with just basic keystrokes, within seconds, could find any child in our care for any parent. Reporter: But this mother at a Denver shelter says that's not true. Brenda says while in detention, she begged for information about her 7-year-old son for weeks before she was told he was in a shelter 2,000 miles away in Miami. All she wants is her son back. So, let's get back to Tom llamas tonight. And Tom, this evening, we mentioned that breaking headline, late today, the HHS inspector general will be reviewing conditions for the children at those shelters. There was another developing headline, this was one major, as well, came from the house up on the hill today. A defeat for immigration reform? Reporter: That's right, David. And this was a piecele of legislation many called a compromise bill. It's a big defeat for certain Republicans. And we were actually hiking across this extreme territory near the Mexican border with customs and border patrol agents and the commissioner when he received this news. He expressed frustration, saying congress needed to pass this bill, it could have been the first step in trying to fix immigration. David? Tom llamas back on the story tonight. Thank you, Tom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.