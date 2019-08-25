Transcript for Immigration and Customs Enforcement shut down a free hotline for detained immigrants

Next, I.C.E. Facing new backlash. Shutting down a hotline helping detained immigrants to receive legal help. I.C.E. Taking action less than two weeks after the hotline was featured on a popular show. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: It was a scenario immigration advocates hoped would only play out on screen. You have to be careful, though. Okay? Apparently, if they figure out that you're using the hotline, big brother shuts it down. Reporter: But that free hotline for detained immigrants depicted in the latest season of "Orange is the new black" was real. I found this group online. It's called freedom for immigrants and they want to help people in here. Reporter: And freedom for immigrants says after that episode aired, that featured their four-digit hotline for detainees, it was silenced. Since our involvement in "Orange is the new black," I.C.E. Has completely shut down the hotline. Reporter: In this letter to ice, producers and actors with the show demanding the hotline be restored. In a statement, I.C.E. Said organizations found to be violating the rules may be removed, adding detainees can still call the group directly. An I.C.E. Official tells ABC news the group was taken off for three-way calling and call forwarding, which are strictly prohibited, adding this group had been removed before for prohibited conduct. The group saying if the hotline is not restored, they'll see I.C.E. In court.

