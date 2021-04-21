Transcript for India hit by 2nd COVID-19 wave

Overseas and the crisis unfolding right now in India. Hospitals are overwhelmed, the highest daily death toll seen yet. Reports patients are now being forced to share beds. And concern over a fast-moving variant. Here's our senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell tonight. Reporter: Tonight, India is in crisis as a second devastating wave of coronavirus sweeps this nation. The country of more than 1.3 billion people recording its highest ever daily death toll with over 2,000 deaths, though experts warn the real figure is even higher as many deaths are unreported. The country reporting nearly 300,000 new cases just today. Hospitals overwhelmed, ambulances serving as overflow rooms. Patients reportedly forced to share beds in some cases. And the bodies are piling up, with funeral crews struggling to keep up with cremations. Oxygen supplies in the country are now severely low. Despite an initial tight lockdown, these were the scenes at the recent hindu khumb festival with millions, unprotected and no distancing, on the banks of the river ganges. Now scientists fear the deadly wave is going to get even worse as a new and potentially more infectious mutation appears to take hold. The uk just added India to their red zone list. And that's because more than 100 cases of this new worrying variant have been found here in the uk. David? All right, Ian Pannell with us tonight. Ian, thank you.

