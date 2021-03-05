Indianapolis 500 Winner Bobby Unser has died

Unser won the Indianapolis 500 three times and friends remember him as a “ferocious competitor” and one of the most beloved racers ever. He died at the age of 87.
0:08 | 05/03/21

