Transcript for Inside 'Jeffersons' and 'All in the Family' Live

Finally, they made us laugh, but they also made us think. "All in family" and "The Jeffersons" breaking barriers and both are back tonight. Here's Amy robach. Moving on up Reporter: Tonight, two groundbreaking sitcoms are back. Boy the way Glen Miller played Reporter: That classic "All in the family." We gained a meathead. Reporter: And "The Jeffersons" returning to primetime with a new all-star cast. What up, it's Jamie Foxx. It's woody Harrelson. Marisa Tomei. It's Ellie kemper! Reporter: All agreeing to revisit the iconic shows in a live special led by late night's comedy king Jimmy Kimmel. These are shows I watched with my family and by myself over and over again, as a kid. We thought, why not do it in the way that they've been doing these live musicals? Reporter: Original series creator Norman Lear getting right on board. He said, "You know, who I'd love to play Archie bunker," which really is the hardest one to cast, "Is woody Harrelson." So I texted woody Harrelson. I said, "Would you be interested in this?" And from there, I thought, "You know who would be the best George Jefferson is Jamie Foxx." Reporter: And the wives? Marisa Tomei as Edith bunker. And Wanda Sykes as Louise "Weezy" Jefferson. All omy life I've only bought three kinds of dresses. 50% off, seconds and going out of business. Reporter: Best remembered for the laughs. Their social impact also burned into collective memory. When the first six episodes of "All in the family" ran, they ran with a warning. Is there a warning necessary in front of either one of these live shows? I think we're giving people fair notice that what they're about to see is not what they see nowadays and that -- it might create some conversation. Guys like us we had it made You're talking about two of the greatest TV theme songs of all time. Reporter: You do it. Songs that made the hit parade those with were the days Our thanks to Jimmy and Amy going to be something to see, all playing out live, just a short time from now right here. I hope to see you tomorrow.

