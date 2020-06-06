Transcript for Inside stunning new employment numbers

Trevor, thank you. News about American jobs. Inside those stunning unemployment numbers. Is the rebound real and where are the jobs and why the number of Americans out of work may actually be higher. Here's ABC's Dierdre Bolton. Reporter: Tonight, in the wake of that stunning jobs report that brought the president to the rose garden. The greatest comeback in American history. Reporter: Questions about whether it's really the start of a turnaround. It begins with the numbers. The bureau of labor statistics is reporting a 13.3% unemployment rate, a 1.4% improvement since April, but also acknowledging an error in how it classifies employment status, which means the actual unemployment rate could be as high as 16.3%. Whatever the rate, 2.5 million jobs were added in may, and fewer unemployment claims were filed in ten states that lifted lockdown measures early in the month. Half of the new jobs, however, came in industries with nowhere to go but up. Restaurants, bars and hotels, hiring back chefs, waiters, and cashiers. With many businesses relying on checks from the federal paycheck protection program to bring those workers back. When I got ppp, it kind of gave me hope I could bring back my employees. I'm going to be okay. Without it, I don't know what I would have done. The amount of stimulus that we need seems to be working, but it is possible, as we go down the road further to recovery that we will need more support. Reporter: Right now, congress has not authorized more money for ppp. Both parties are debating another form of stimulus. If another one was passed, July would be the earliest.

