Inspirational Boston Marathon runner Dick Hoyt dies

More
For more than three decades, Dick Hoyt pushed his son Rick Hoyt, who is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy, in the marathon. He retired from racing in 2014 and died at the age 80.
1:40 | 03/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inspirational Boston Marathon runner Dick Hoyt dies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"For more than three decades, Dick Hoyt pushed his son Rick Hoyt, who is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy, in the marathon. He retired from racing in 2014 and died at the age 80. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76521552","title":"Inspirational Boston Marathon runner Dick Hoyt dies","url":"/WNT/video/inspirational-boston-marathon-runner-dick-hoyt-dies-76521552"}