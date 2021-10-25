Investigation into fatal fall from Carnival Cruise ship

Authorities said a female passenger fell overboard from a Carnival Cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. The company said the woman fell from the balcony and the FBI is assisting with the investigation.

