Investigators release new details in San Jose mass shooting

More
Investigators found multiple cans of gasoline, 12 firearms and more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition at the home of Sam Cassidy, who killed nine of his co-workers Wednesday.
1:57 | 05/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators release new details in San Jose mass shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:57","description":"Investigators found multiple cans of gasoline, 12 firearms and more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition at the home of Sam Cassidy, who killed nine of his co-workers Wednesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77972723","title":"Investigators release new details in San Jose mass shooting","url":"/WNT/video/investigators-release-details-san-jose-mass-shooting-77972723"}