Iowa doctor braves snowstorm to deliver baby

Dr. Chase Brown plowed through piles of snow with an ATV to make it to Shenandoah Medical Center and deliver baby Birkley Gardner.

January 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live