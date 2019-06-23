Transcript for Iranian officials continue to claim that the shot-down drone was in Iran's territory

Now to the growing tension between the U.S. And Iran. Members of the Iranian parliament today chanting death to America. Accusing president trump and the U.S. Of spreading chaos. The president returning to the white house ready to impose new sanctions against Iran starting tomorrow. ABC news confirming the U.S. Carried out a cyber attack targeting Iran. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Shouts of "Death to America" ringing out in Iran's parliament. A sign the regime will not bow its head, despite this warning from John Bolton, the president's national security adviser. Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake U.S. Prudence and discretion for weakness. Reporter: And this show of force. The white house quietly carrying out a cyber attack, disabling software on Iranian computer systems used to control rocket and missile launches. That plan in the works for weeks, possibly months. President trump, though, sending mixed messages. Saying he could strike a new deal. If Iran wants to become a wealthy nation again, become a prosperous nation, we'll call it let's make Iran great again. Reporter: But minutes later, not ruling out a military strike. Mr. President, are you still considering military action with Iran? Is it still on the table? It's always on the table until we get this solved. Reporter: The president, breaking from some top advisers including Bolton and secretary of state Mike Pompeo, calling off a planned military retaliation for the downing of a U.S. Drone with just minutes to spare. Tehran still insisting that drone crossed into Iranian territory. The foreign minister tweeting out these maps with coordinates, claiming to show that drone was over sovereign waters. The secretary of state blasting the maps as Iranian misinformation. And tonight, with major additional sanctions just hours away, Pompeo signaling the U.S. Is not backing down either. The world should know that we will continue to make sure that it's understood that this effort that we've engaged in to deny Iran the resources to foment terror, to build out their nuclear weapons system, to build out their missile program, we are going to deny them the resources they need to do that. Rachel Scott joins us from the white house north lawn. We know the U.S. Has called for a U.N. Security council meeting tomorrow. With the new sanctions going into effect, the world is watching to see what happens here. Reporter: The president is hoping the sanctions drive Iran to the negotiating table. But it takes two to make a deal, and so far the regime has been today, the vice president said he was not aware of any outreach from Tehran. Tom? Rachel, thank you.

