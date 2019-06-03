Transcript for Ire after police confront black man picking up trash outside his home

Now to the tense confrontation in Colorado. Several police officers on the scene, one with his hand on a gun. But the man was just picking up garbage on his own property. And ABC's will Carr tonight with one officer acknowledged. Reporter: Tonight, the Boulder police department is facing a storm of criticism after this video shows officers confronting a black man picking up trash in his own yard. You have weapons. You have protection. I'm over here picking up trash on my property. Reporter: Holding a bucket and a tool used to pick up trash -- I don't have a weapon. This is a bucket! Reporter: Zayd Atkinson, a student, questioned why a patrol officer stopped and asked if he was allowed to be there. Soon a swarm of officers arrive on the scene. One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight. Eight officers of the law. Reporter: You can see one officer with his gun out, the barrel pointing down. It's likely you got profiled. Reporter: The tense confrontation lasts for more than 15 minutes. Tonight, the first officer on the scene is on administrative leave and the police department has launched an internal investigation into the confrontation. David? All right, will Carr tonight,

