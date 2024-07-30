Israel strikes Beirut, targeting Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr

Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr, also known as Al-Hajj Mohsen, was the strike's target. However, it is still unclear if he was killed, according to three security sources familiar with the operation.

July 30, 2024

