Transcript for Italy defeats England in UEFA Euro final

To the "Index" now. A dramatic finish to the European cup in London tonight. Italy beating England a short time ago. Coming down to penalty kicks. Earlier, a wild scene unfolding, as fans without tickets broke through security barriers and rushed inside the stadium. A huge victory today for tennis star Novak Djokovic. The top-ranked Serbian pro beat Italian Matteo berrettini in four sets during the wimbledon men's final. It's Djokovic's 20th grand slam victory, tying him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most tennis majors won by a man. A superhero start for marvel's latest blockbuster, "Black widow." Today Disney reported that globally the movie raked in $215 million this weekend, including $80 million domestically. That's the largest domestic opening since the start of the - pandemic. Disney is the parent company of ABC.

