-
Now Playing: Blind swimmer focused on Olympic gold
-
Now Playing: England soccer team coming home to play Italy in Euro 2020 final
-
Now Playing: Naomi Osaka wins ESPY for best female athlete
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears seeks new lawyer in conservatorship battle
-
Now Playing: Binge This!: Marvel's 'Black Widow' is out now in theaters and Disney+
-
Now Playing: Sara Bareilles to return to Broadway hit 'Waitress,' reopening in September
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez drops music video for sizzling summer track, 'Cambia el Paso'
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Sofía Vergara moments for her birthday
-
Now Playing: Happy anniversary Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old from New Orleans makes spelling bee history
-
Now Playing: Danny Trejo of ‘Breaking Bad’ discusses new memoir
-
Now Playing: H.E.R. and Tauren Wells talk collaboration
-
Now Playing: Pitbull looks back on 'Give Me Everything' 10 years later
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Pfizer, CDC at odds over vaccine booster shot
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' alum Colton Dixon performs new single
-
Now Playing: Meet the spelling bee champion who also holds three basketball world records
-
Now Playing: Pitbull talks about his new song, tour and album
-
Now Playing: Anthony Mackie talks about the ESPYS
-
Now Playing: ‘Stillwater’ receives standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival