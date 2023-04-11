Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to 63 months

Robert Sanford, a retired firefighter who threw a fire extinguisher at officers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

April 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live