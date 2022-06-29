Jay Leno in ‘good condition,’ undergoing treatment for severe burns

Television host Jay Leno is undergoing treatment for severe burns after being caught in a fire while working underneath his car in his garage. His doctor said he is in "good condition."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live