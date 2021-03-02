Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO

Amazon announced Tuesday that Jeff Bezos will be transitioning to executive chair of the company’s board, and Andy Jassy, the current chief executive of Amazon Web Services, will be the new CEO.
2:31 | 02/03/21

