Next tonight, more of that moving interview with Alex trebek. The challenge in going public with his cancer. And the message tonight to his grown children. Here's ABC's Matt Gutman. Reporter: TV legend, Alex trebek, in the battle of his life. Now expressing some doubts about sharing his struggle with cancer. I have some regrets about having gone public with it. I have become in many ways the spokesperson for pancreatic cancer. It's tough sometimes trying to be as optimistic as you can and I don't know if I'm strong enough or intelligent enough to help alleviate some of that despair. Reporter: Trebek betrayed no second thoughts about how he lived or the prospect of dying. I've lived a good life, a full life, and I'm nearing the end of that life. So, if it happens, it happens. And why should I be afraid of it? Reporter: Trebek going through his second round of chemo realistic, but maintaining his trademark sense of humor. It does bother me that I might pass on before I get to have a grandchild, hint, hint. Reporter: Alex trebek has hosted "Jeopardy!" For 35 years, he says the ravages of chemotherapy make it harder to go into work but he'll keep going just as long as he can. David? All right, Matt, thank you. He's been an example every step of the way on this. When we come back here

