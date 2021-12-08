‘Jeopardy’ names new permanent host

More
Nearly a year after Alex Trebek’s death, the game show announced that executive producer Mike Richards will be the new permanent host.
0:57 | 08/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Jeopardy’ names new permanent host

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Nearly a year after Alex Trebek’s death, the game show announced that executive producer Mike Richards will be the new permanent host. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79412680","title":"‘Jeopardy’ names new permanent host","url":"/WNT/video/jeopardy-names-permanent-host-79412680"}