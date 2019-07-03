New Jersey handyman comes forward as $273M lottery winner

Michael Weirsky, who accidentally left his lottery tickets at the store after he'd bought them, expressed thanks to the good Samaritan who turned them in to the clerk.
1:32 | 03/07/19

Transcript for New Jersey handyman comes forward as $273M lottery winner
Finally tonight here, the handyman who used to wonder, if I had a million dollars. Tonight, he's won more than $270 million, but it almost didn't happen. So, Michael weirsky is a handyman from New Jersey, he'd been looking for work. He might not have to anymore. $273 million. And he wants that Ford pick-up first. First thing I'm doing is buying myself a pick-up, a Ford raptor. That's something I've wanted for a long time, and I'm going to get it. Reporter: But it almost didn't happen. After buying two tickets at this quick check store, he left them behind. I put the tickets down. I put my money away. Did something on my phone and just walked away. Reporter: A good samaritan -- a very good samaritan -- turned them into the store clerk. Mike went back the next day, after realizing he left them there. I was just very thankful that there was an honest person out there, because I figured it was gone. Just so happens we got lucky. Actually twice. Reporter: The money will help. It's going to change everything because I was unemployed. I've been looking for just about a year for a job. Reporter: He says he was bum in high school, a bum after, and now -- a beach bum. I always wanted to know what it would be like to be able to just wake up and decide to go somewhere and buy something and and when I get the money, I'm going to do that. Reporter: Good for you, Mike. Playing every week for years, but there was a time he had to stop. Money got tight, so I stopped for a while. Two weeks ago before I won, I started playing again. And Michael says if he ever meets that good samaritan he's going to share a little of that cash, but that he'll keep that private. Hey, Mike, I was at that quick check store. Just kidding. We hope to see you back here tomorrow night.

