Transcript for New Jersey handyman comes forward as $273M lottery winner

Finally tonight here, the handyman who used to wonder, if I had a million dollars. Tonight, he's won more than $270 million, but it almost didn't happen. So, Michael weirsky is a handyman from New Jersey, he'd been looking for work. He might not have to anymore. $273 million. And he wants that Ford pick-up first. First thing I'm doing is buying myself a pick-up, a Ford raptor. That's something I've wanted for a long time, and I'm going to get it. Reporter: But it almost didn't happen. After buying two tickets at this quick check store, he left them behind. I put the tickets down. I put my money away. Did something on my phone and just walked away. Reporter: A good samaritan -- a very good samaritan -- turned them into the store clerk. Mike went back the next day, after realizing he left them there. I was just very thankful that there was an honest person out there, because I figured it was gone. Just so happens we got lucky. Actually twice. Reporter: The money will help. It's going to change everything because I was unemployed. I've been looking for just about a year for a job. Reporter: He says he was bum in high school, a bum after, and now -- a beach bum. I always wanted to know what it would be like to be able to just wake up and decide to go somewhere and buy something and and when I get the money, I'm going to do that. Reporter: Good for you, Mike. Playing every week for years, but there was a time he had to stop. Money got tight, so I stopped for a while. Two weeks ago before I won, I started playing again. And Michael says if he ever meets that good samaritan he's going to share a little of that cash, but that he'll keep that private. Hey, Mike, I was at that quick check store. Just kidding. We hope to see you back here tomorrow night.

