Transcript for A jetway collapsed as paramedics were escorting a sick passenger off the plane

To our "Index" tonight. And the chaotic scene at baltimore-washington international airport. Paramedics were escorting a sick passenger off a southwest plane when the jetway collapsed. At least six people were injured. Officials say that all jet bridges will be closed following the incident. And the deadly crash, police arresting Sherman Harrison of Maryland for plowing into this Honda. The woman behind the wheel, pronounced dead. Harris charged with manslaughter. We move overseas next, to Moscow's red square, where Russia's president put on some ice skates for the annual hockey game featuring former NHL stars. You see Vladimir Putin there taking some practice shots. Watch again. The goalie seems to be trying to get out of the way of the puck. It may not surprise you to hear that Mr. Putin was on the winning side of that holiday exhibition match, and that he reportedly scored five goals.

