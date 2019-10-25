Jimmy Carter back at home

More
The 95-year-old former president returned home after falling and breaking his pelvis earlier this week.
0:11 | 10/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jimmy Carter back at home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"The 95-year-old former president returned home after falling and breaking his pelvis earlier this week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66513181","title":"Jimmy Carter back at home","url":"/WNT/video/jimmy-carter-back-home-66513181"}