Jimmy Dean sausage-link products recalled

The company said metal had been found in a "very limited number" of packages.
0:10 | 12/11/18

Transcript for Jimmy Dean sausage-link products recalled
Jimmy Dean is recalling more than 29000 pounds of ready to eat sausage links there is concern products may contain pieces of metal. The company receiving at least five complaints we have more on our web site.

