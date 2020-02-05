Now Playing: Billy Porter on covering ‘For What It’s Worth’ and supporting Joe Biden

Now Playing: Kim Jong Un appears in public

Now Playing: Trump says he has spoken to handful of families of those killed by coronavirus

Now Playing: New White House press secretary holds 1st briefing

Now Playing: Canada bans assault weapons

Now Playing: NY schools closed statewide rest of academic year

Now Playing: Woman accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault

Now Playing: Food lines new normal as states make plans to reopen

Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The US is starting to reopen. Is it ready?

Now Playing: Washington’s coronavirus stay-at-home order will extend beyond May 4

Now Playing: Breaking down Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden

Now Playing: Why switching to vote-by-mail is tougher than it seems | FiveThirtyEight

Now Playing: Pressure mounts on Joe Biden to address sexual assault allegation

Now Playing: Colorado and Nevada join the pact to reopen their economies

Now Playing: Cuomo asks MTA for plan to disinfect subways each night

Now Playing: ‘We are way ahead on testing’: Trump

Now Playing: Joe Biden gets the official nod from Hillary Clinton

Now Playing: Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden