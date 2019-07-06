Transcript for Joe Biden does an about-face on banning federal funding for abortions

And the race for 2020. Joe Biden with a major u-turn on reversing a position he has held for more than 30 years. Tonight what he said changed his mind. Did pressure from his primary rivals play a part? Here is ABC's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Facing intense criticism from his own party, Joe Biden with an abrupt about-face on a position he's held for decades. Circumstances have changed. Reporter: Biden abandoning his long-standing support for the Hyde amendment, which bans federal funding for most abortions. But opponents say it limits options for low income women. On Wednesday, Biden's campaign insisted he still supported the measure, but then came the pushback from his campaign rivals. And the Hyde amendment to deny people through medicaid or medicare abortion rights, that's an assault on African American women. We do not pass laws that take away that freedom from the women who are most vulnerable. Reporter: Less than 24 hours later, Biden declared his position had changed. He says he no longer supports the Hyde amendment because a growing number of states are passing laws limiting access to abortions. I can't justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need. Mary Bruce now from Washington. Wednesday, Biden's campaign insist the I had supported the Hyde amendment. And the very next day, he said he didn't. How did they explain that? Reporter: Tonight, Biden's campaign said they have been having spirited discussions about the issue and they insist the mounting political pressure this week did not impact Biden ice announcement. Tom? Mary Bruce, thank you for

