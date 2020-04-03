-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: The media will underrate Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Former anchor Bobbie Battista dies after battle with cancer
-
Now Playing: New wildfire threatening homes in California
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton sends heartfelt message to tornado victims
-
Now Playing: Man causes sniper scare in New York City
-
Now Playing: Small plane crashes on busy interstate, killing 3 on board
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren continues fight for progressive vote
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg on the ballot for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders' team stays the course on Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden heads into Super Tuesday with momentum
-
Now Playing: Getting to the bottom of treatments for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: NYC disinfecting trains, stations as coronavirus cases grow nationwide
-
Now Playing: Tennessee tornadoes kill at least 25
-
Now Playing: Remembering James Lipton
-
Now Playing: California police chase goes airborne
-
Now Playing: L.A. district attorney under fire
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus sparks new travel alerts
-
Now Playing: New developments in search for missing Colorado boy
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden gets big endorsements
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 brings US death toll to 6