Joe Biden heads into Super Tuesday with momentum

Biden is being backed by former rivals Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke and Pete Buttigieg, but Bernie Sanders brushed off the endorsements.
4:49 | 03/04/20

{"duration":"4:49","description":"Biden is being backed by former rivals Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke and Pete Buttigieg, but Bernie Sanders brushed off the endorsements.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69368894","title":"Joe Biden heads into Super Tuesday with momentum","url":"/WNT/video/joe-biden-heads-super-tuesday-momentum-69368894"}