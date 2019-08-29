Transcript for Joe Biden under scrutiny for war story told on campaign trail

Now to the race for 2020. Front-runner Democrat Joe Biden under scrutiny tonight for a story he often tells on the campaign trail about pinning a medal on a serviceman in but there are questions tonight about how much of that story Biden got right. Here's ABC's senior national correspondent Terry Moran. Reporter: For years, Joe Biden has been recounting a story of American heroism and heartbreak on the front lines, recently telling a crowd in new Hampshire how he traveled to Afghanistan to pin a silver star on a young Navy captain. One of his buddies got shot, fell down a ravine about 60 feet. This guy climbed down a ravine, carried his guy up on his back under fire and the general wanted me to pin the silver star Reporter: And then, a moving moment as Biden approached with the medal. It's the god's truth, my word as a Biden. He stood at attention, I went to pin him, said, "Sir, I don't want the damn thing. Do not pin it on me, sir, please, sir. Do not do that. He died. He died." Reporter: But "The Washington post" dug into the story, and determined Biden "Got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony." Biden seems to have conflated several events. Kyle white, the serviceman he describes, an army specialist, not a Navy captain, was actually presented with the medal of honor by president Obama in Washington, D.C. But the vice president did pin a medal on a different man in a different part of Afghanistan for a different act of valor, army staff sergeant Jeremiah workman, who tried to rescue a fellow soldier from a bushing vehicle. Workman telling the post he did say to Biden then, "I don't want it, he died." And workman adds, Biden looked him in the eye and said softly, "I don't you don't." Terry Moran joins us from and Biden is responding to the story tonight? Reporter: That's right, Tom. He's in South Carolina campaigning, he told reporters there that, quote, the central point of the story is, quote, absolutely accurate, that a young soldier did try to refuse a medal Biden was pinning on him. Biden trying to make the argument that's what counts, the heroism and heartbreak, not so much the details. Tom? Terry, thank you. And another major update in the race for president.

