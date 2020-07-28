Transcript for Joe Biden slams President Trump’s coronavirus response

in the meantime, Joe Biden going after the president today and his handling of the pandemic. The former vice president was then asked, has he been tested for the virus? Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: As president trump spreads misinformation on the pandemic, Joe Biden today said the country can't fight the virus if they can't trust the president. People are losing faith in what the president says. And if a president repeatedly says things to you that are not true and then there comes a time when they say, I have something that I think can cure you, but it could really hurt you, you're not going to listen to the guy who has been lying to you. Reporter: As coronavirus cases soar, Biden says it didn't have to be this way. So we asked, what he would be doing differently? Are there specific states right now that you think should halt their reopenings and roll things back, and if so, which states? The president has had -- given us a false choice. He said that we have to get back to work. And also deal with covid. You can't get this country going again unless you get covid under control. And so, he has been really late in the game. Is. Reporter: And to be clear, have you been tested yet? No, I have not. Reporter: Biden says trump is looking to change the subject by sending federal agents into the Portland protests. This isn't about law and order. It's about a political strategy to revive a failing campaign. Every instinct trump has is to add fuel to the fire. Reporter: The former vice president today laying out his plan to fight racial economic inequality. In good times, communities of color still lag. In bad times, they get hit first and the hardest and in recovery they take the longest to bounce back. This is about justice. Reporter: And he had an announcement about a big announcement, saying he'll make public his choice for vice president next week. I'm going to have a choice in the first week in August and I promise I'll let you know when I do. Reporter: And that announcement will be coming next week, but Biden wouldn't say if he's been able to meet with any of the finalists in person. David? All we know is that it will be a woman he chooses for his running mate. Mary, thank you.

