Transcript for Joe Biden speaks out in sharp contrast to Trump

Tuesday here in Houston. The family's attorney says vice president Joe Biden is expected to attend. The former vice president speaking out today about president trump, the scene in front of St. John's church. And Biden's promise to Americans in this time. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Tonight, the tale of two leaders. Tonight, Biden taking on the president. The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can recognize pain and deep grief of communities that have had a knee on their neck for a long time. Reporter: Biden calling on leaders to confront systemic and blasting trump for that bible photo op. I just wish he opened it once in a while instead of brandishing it. If he opened it, he could have learned something. Reporter: Biden speaking of his own loss, a parent losing a son. I know what it means to have that black hole in your chest where your grief is being sucked into it. Reporter: Tonight, Biden is calling on congress to ban choke holds and vowing to establish a national police oversight commission. Donald Trump has turned this country into a battlefield driven by old resentments and fresh fears. He thinks division helps him. His narcissism has become more important than the nation's well-being that he leads. Reporter: And Biden's promise, less than six months from the election. I promise you this, I won't traffic in fear and division. I won't fan the flames of hate. I'll seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country, not use them for political gain. Reporter: This was Biden's first public address in months. But as the country opens back up, we can expect to see more of Biden on the campaign trail. They say just look at the poll numbers, showing Biden on the rise. Mary, thank you. We're also following a developing headline out of

