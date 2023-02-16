John Fetterman hospitalized with clinical depression

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into a Washington, D.C., hospital "to receive treatment for clinical depression," his chief of staff said.

February 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live