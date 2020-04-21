Transcript for Johnson wary about lifting lockdown in Britain as Denmark reopens

hardline policies. This is sure to end up in the courts. Cecilia, thank you. Overseas, Boris Johnson coming down with the virus. Now recovering. Tonight, with a different message. Here's James Longman, now. Reporter: President trump today speaking to the British prime minister for the first time since Boris Johnson's hospitalization for covid-19. Johnson is still recovering, and Britain is still suffering. Johnson's critics say he acted too late. This is him last month. I want to stress that for the vast majority of the people of this country, we should be going about our business as usual. Reporter: Appearing to make light of the threat. I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were a few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody you'll be pleased to know and I continue to shake hands. Reporter: But now having had the disease, Johnson is reportedly wary of lifting the lockdown and further crippling the economy. Denmark meanwhile is re-emerging because it acted so early. Schools and small businesses back in action. That's because they shut down the country on the day of the first death. Denmark may have locked down but in Sweden they've gone a very different direction. No lockdown at all and a higher number of cases. But crucially, an economy still moving. Too early perhaps to say if the gamble pays off, but across the continent different approaches are being tested to their limits. And around the world, female leaders are being praised for their decisive actions. From here in Denmark to Germany and New Zealand, countries led by women are showing some of the best results in battling the pandemic. There is some hopeful news, in the uk 500 people have come forward to take part in vaccine trials that start this week. James, thank you.

