Judge denies request to delay Trump hush money trial, will consider easing gag order

A judge in a New York appeals court refused to delay the trial scheduled for April 15 about the hush money case involving former President Donald Trump.

April 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live