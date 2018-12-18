Transcript for Judge tears into ex-general Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI

Ginger, thank you. Zbl We on tonhto that surprise in courttoday. Michael fnniving for sentcing aft pleing guilty to lying. Expecting there was a chance he could W out with pin time. Instead, facina furiousudge who said Flynn had sold his entry out. The sentencing washen deyed. ABC's chief jtice copore Thomas with the reason why. Reporteic walking into courtay, head held high. Sctered protrs, butlso supportersheering on -- Go get them, general. Repr: Words O encouragement fent trump. "Good luck today iurt," he tweeted. In court, he wassmiling, but judge emmettulvan was not. Tbi about H contacts with the Russian ambassador and for illegally operating as an unregistered flag, the Jue said Flynn's secret work, "Undermines everything is flag ov here Stan for." Adding, "Arguably, you sold yr countrou"thid he felt "Disgsdain." It's been a head-spinning adviser -- Micha Flynn. Reporter: -- Who onceaid Hillary Clinton should be behind ba Lockup! Yeah, that's right, lock her . Rorter: Butacg a possible prison term himself, Flynn took a deal with special counsel Robert muellepe 19 sesons talking to investigators. Exchange, Muell recommended Flynn doo time. At the 11th hour, Flynn's lawyers suggested the tricked hi but today in court, admit he kw he W committing a crime when he lied ederal ages. The juthen makinit clear he was seriously considering seeing fly prison saying, "I cannot assure youyou oceed today that yil receive a sentence of incarceration." He tolflynn and S team to leave the courtroom to consider requesng a delay in sentencing. Theyid, and when they retuedn's mood H ch his smile gone rin on his knuckles his S asked the judge to postpone sentencing until Flynn had finished cooperating with the speciaunsel. And en, Flynn Walke out. Supporte and critics shouting at the top of their lungs. Chaotic scene outside that courthou, and Pierre, I know our reporting team S that pyed out today. We now knowhat Mel Flynn's sentencing has pushed ck be the neime we see him in court. Until then, the judge expects fln toon cooperating with the special sel. Today, Flynn admitted he did N Licause ofha the FBI did, but white house officials are not backingaway from their clai that he was ambushed. Dad? Ierre in Washington tonight. Reu. To the tragic D

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.