July sets rain records as flash-flood watches continue in the East

More
Heavy rain flooded roads in Virginia and triggered water rescues.
1:00 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for July sets rain records as flash-flood watches continue in the East

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56976718,"title":"July sets rain records as flash-flood watches continue in the East","duration":"1:00","description":"Heavy rain flooded roads in Virginia and triggered water rescues.","url":"/WNT/video/july-sets-rain-records-flash-flood-watches-continue-56976718","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.