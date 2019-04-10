Transcript for Jurors speak out following the sentencing of ex-police officer Amber Guyger

Thank you. Back here at home, and the murder trial, two jurors breaking their silence about the sentence given to amber guyger. We're now hearing from the victim's brother. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Two of the jurors who convicted former Dallas police officer amber guyger of murder tonight taking us into that jury room. There was a lot of crying. A lot of crying. Reporter: Prosecutors were asking for 28 years. You all landed at ten. I told everyone, we all agree it was a mistake. And I don't think Bo would want to take harsh vengeance. I think he would want to forgive Reporter: Guyger shot and killed botham Jean when she entered his apartment mistaking it for hers. You can't compare this case to any of those other officers killing unarmed black men. Those officers that killed unarmed black men, when they got out, they went back to living their lives. Amber guyger, she showed remorse in that she's going to have to deal with that for the rest of her life. Can I give her a hug, please? Reporter: This extraordinary moment of forgiveness from Jean's brother right after sentencing, giving these jurors some peace of mind. It kind of helped us feel like we ended up with the right decision. Reporter: Brandt Jean today speaking to "Good morning America." Who am I not to forgive someone who asks? I waited one year to hear I'm sorry, and I'm grateful for that. Reporter: The jurors telling me that's all they needed to hear to find her guilty of

