Transcript for Jury reaches verdict for officer who shot Minneapolis woman

Now, to the breaking news from Minneapolis, another developing headline we're following. The verdict just in, a former police officer found guilty of third degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of a woman who had actually calleds 911 for help. ABC's linsey Davis with the jury's verdict just in tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the officer who shot 40-year-old Justine damond in a dark alley behind her Minneapolis home found guilty of third degree murder and manslaughter, but not guilty of second degree murder. Two years ago, officer Mohammed Noor responded with his partner to damond's 911 call about a possible rape behind her home. Female screaming behind the building. Reporter: Damond came out of her home into the alley behind it, and four minutes later, an officer was performing cpr on the 40-year-old yoga instructor. Shots fired. We got one down. 5:30, I'm starting cpr. Reporter: She had moved to the U.S. From Australia a few years earlier and talked about it in this video. I have moved my whole life over and that in itself had been quite a surprise. Reporter: At trial, prosecutors argued Noor violently gunned damond down through the open driver's side window, when she appeared on the side of the squad car. They claimed he abused his authority to use deadly force. But defense attorneys claimed damond startled the officers by banging on the door as she approached, and that Noor made a split-second decision to protect his partner. Damond died just three weeks before her wedding day. Noor could face four years for the manslaughter charge and 12 years for the third degree murder charge. He is set to be sentenced in June, David. Linsey Davis with this verdict tonight. Thank you.

