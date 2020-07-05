Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for ‘benign gallbladder condition’

More
The 87-year-old associate justice is expected to be released in the next couple days but took part in oral arguments Wednesday by phone from the hospital.
0:16 | 05/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for ‘benign gallbladder condition’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"The 87-year-old associate justice is expected to be released in the next couple days but took part in oral arguments Wednesday by phone from the hospital.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70545024","title":"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for ‘benign gallbladder condition’","url":"/WNT/video/justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-hospitalized-benign-gallbladder-condition-70545024"}